Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 03/29/23 11:05 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes after a deadly shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville this week, where a 28-year-old suspect armed with multiple guns killed three children and three adults before being fatally shot by police. President Biden has blamed GOP lawmakers for inaction and has urged Congress to enact an assault weapons ban.

The briefing also comes after Biden over the weekend declared a state of emergency in Mississippi, where multiple tornadoes killed at least two dozen people, as well as one person in Alabama.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

