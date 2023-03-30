trending:

Watch live: House ‘weaponization’ panel holds hearing on Biden administration’s influence over social media companies

by TheHill.com - 03/30/23 8:41 AM ET
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning is slated to hold a hearing on the “weaponization” of the Federal Government.

The committee, holding its third hearing, will examine whether the Biden administration directed social media companies on how to share information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who heads the committee, has said that the hearing will focus on the Missouri v. Biden that accuses the White House of colluding with major social media companies.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will testify.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

