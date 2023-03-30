Watch live: Schumer holds press briefing on fight against deadly ‘tranq’ drug
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday morning is slated to hold a press briefing calling for increased resources for the DEA to fight the deadly drug ‘tranq’.
Last week, the DEA issued a rare public safety alert about the widespread threat of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, also known as ‘tranq’, which puts users at a higher risk of a deadly overdose. Because xylazine is not an opioid, it does not respond to the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
