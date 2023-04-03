Watch live: NASA officials announce astronauts for Artemis moon mission

NASA officials on Monday morning are slated to hold a press briefing where they will announce the four astronauts for the Artemis II moon mission.

The Artemis program is a Moon exploration program led by the U.S.’s NASA in coordination with three partner agencies, the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The event is slated to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

