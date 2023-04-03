trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy

by Tom Pray - 04/03/23 1:00 PM ET
President Biden on Monday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on the economy at the Cummins Facility in Fridley, Minn.

Biden is expected to tout how his economic agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, stronger supply chains and a boom in clean energy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m. ET.

