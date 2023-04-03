Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy
President Biden on Monday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on the economy at the Cummins Facility in Fridley, Minn.
Biden is expected to tout how his economic agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, stronger supply chains and a boom in clean energy.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Court Battles
Court Battles
News
Court Battles