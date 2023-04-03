Watch live: Trump leaves West Palm Beach for New York ahead of arraignment
Former President Trump is expected to board his plane at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and travel to New York City for his arraignment following his indictment on March 30.
The history-making indictment marks the first time a president has been charged in a criminal matter and comes as several law enforcement entities are investigating Trump’s conduct in numerous probes.
