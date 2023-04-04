Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment

Former President Trump on Tuesday evening is slated to deliver remarks from his Florida home after his arraignment in New York City on charges of falsifying business records in connection with concealing hush money payments.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges and is the first former president to be arraigned on criminal charges.

Judge Juan Merchan set Trump’s next court date for Dec. 4, just ahead of primaries in the 2024 campaign season.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

