trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment

by Tom Pray - 04/04/23 6:40 PM ET
by Tom Pray - 04/04/23 6:40 PM ET

Former President Trump on Tuesday evening is slated to deliver remarks from his Florida home after his arraignment in New York City on charges of falsifying business records in connection with concealing hush money payments.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges and is the first former president to be arraigned on criminal charges.

Judge Juan Merchan set Trump’s next court date for Dec. 4, just ahead of primaries in the 2024 campaign season.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Florida Michael Cohen Michael Cohen New York New York City Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels trump arraignment Trump arraignment Trump indictment Trump indictment United States West Palm Beach

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  2. ‘There’s no case,’ Trump says after arraignment: live coverage
  3. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  4. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  5. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  6. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  7. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  8. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  9. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  10. Protests outside Manhattan courthouse paired Trump revelry with scorn
  11. What is falsifying business records? Breaking down the Trump 34-count indictment
  12. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  13. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  14. Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot
  15. John Bolton says he’s ‘extraordinarily distressed’ by Trump indictment
  16. Judge warns Trump to ‘refrain’ from social media posts that could incite ...
  17. Trump’s next court date pushes up against 2024 primaries
  18. Federal court blocks Manchin-backed pipeline in West Virginia
Load more

Video

See all Video