Video

Watch live: White House press briefing

by Tom Pray - 04/06/23 1:05 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes after former President Trump appeared in court earlier this week to face 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to an adult film star. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

On Wednesday, Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen met a group of lawmakers in California, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). The meeting drew criticism from China’s embassy in Washington and highlighted U.S.-China tensions.

The White House briefing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

