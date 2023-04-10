trending:

Watch live: White House hosts annual Easter egg roll

by Tom Pray - 04/10/23 9:41 AM ET
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday morning are slated to host the annual Easter egg roll on the White House lawn.

The event will focus on schools and education for the second year in a row, with the first lady turning the South Lawn into an “EGG-ucation” event.

About 30,000 people are expected to attend, with special appearances from Halle Bailey, who played Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” players from the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles, the cast members of “The Lion King” on Broadway, and Chaunté Lowe, a Team USA high jump athlete.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the live event above.

