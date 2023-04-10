trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 04/10/23 2:04 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 04/10/23 2:04 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the annual Easter egg roll on the White House lawn.

It also comes after at least four people were killed and eight were hospitalized after a shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., earlier Monday.

Biden is set to depart for Ireland Tuesday morning, where he will help mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags biden administration Jill Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Louisville Louisville, Kentucky United States Washington D.C. White House Easter Egg Roll White House press briefing White House press briefing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  3. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  4. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  5. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  7. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  8. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  9. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  10. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  11. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  12. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  13. Key takeaways from major US intelligence leak
  14. Trump discourages DeSantis, says candidacy would ‘only hurt’ Republican ...
  15. Biden says he plans on running in 2024
  16. 65 percent in new poll against lifting retirement age for Americans in their 20s
  17. DOJ asks appeals court to pause ‘extraordinary’ Texas abortion pill ruling
  18. Kentucky governor gives emotional response to shooting: ‘I had a very close ...
Load more

Video

See all Video