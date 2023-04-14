trending:

Watch live: Trump speaks at NRA meeting

by Tom Pray - 04/14/23 1:54 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump is slated to deliver remarks at the 2023 NRA Leadership forum on Friday afternoon.

This year’s list of speakers also includes former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R).

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

