Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on violent crime in Manhattan
The House Judiciary Committee on Monday morning is slated to hold a field hearing on violent crime in Manhattan.
House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is expected to use the hearing to examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) policies led to an increase in violent crimes and a dangerous community in New York City.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

