Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs

The Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities on Wednesday morning is slated to hold a hearing on UFOs.

Dr. Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, who recently speculated about the possibility of “extraterrestrial technological probes” visiting Earth is scheduled to testify before the committee.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

