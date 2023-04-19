Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.
The briefing comes as public outrage rises over another shooting incident in Kansas City last week in which Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, was shot twice after reportedly going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.
President Biden called Yarl Monday evening “and shared his hope for a swift recovery,” the White House said.
The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
