Watch live: White House press briefing

by Tom Pray - 04/19/23 11:36 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes as public outrage rises over another shooting incident in Kansas City last week in which Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, was shot twice after reportedly going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

President Biden called Yarl Monday evening “and shared his hope for a swift recovery,” the White House said.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

