Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on the economy

by Tom Pray - 04/19/23 1:00 PM ET
President Biden on Wednesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on his vision for the country’s economy.

Biden is expected to slam House Republicans’ economic agenda and use the address to highlight how his vision “grows from the middle out and bottom up instead of an economy that trickles from the top down.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

