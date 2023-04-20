trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: SpaceX attempts Starship launch

by The Hill Staff - 04/20/23 7:45 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 04/20/23 7:45 AM ET

SpaceX is set to launch its biggest and most powerful rocket on Thursday after the first attempt at a test flight was scrapped earlier this week.

SpaceX decided to pivot during the countdown on Monday and treat that launch as another rehearsal.

Roughly two months ago, SpaceX completed its first static fire of the fully integrated Starship, which consists of two major components: a massive first-stage booster called the “Super Heavy” and an upper stage known as “Starship.” In typical SpaceX fashion, both components of the craft are designed to be fully reusable.

The event is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

Watch live in the video above.

–Updated at 8:06 a.m.

Tags SpaceX Starship Watch live

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  2. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  4. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  5. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  6. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  7. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  8. Watch live: SpaceX attempts Starship launch
  9. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  10. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
  11. Judge denies Bragg’s bid to block House GOP’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz in ...
  12. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  13. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  14. Six faces of the GOP’s toxic brand
  15. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  16. Nearly 1,500 books bans implemented in the first half of this school ...
  17. Carnival bans cruise passengers over video of fishy behavior: ‘They will not ...
  18. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
Load more

Video

See all Video