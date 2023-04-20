Watch live: SpaceX attempts Starship launch

SpaceX is set to launch its biggest and most powerful rocket on Thursday after the first attempt at a test flight was scrapped earlier this week.

SpaceX decided to pivot during the countdown on Monday and treat that launch as another rehearsal.

Roughly two months ago, SpaceX completed its first static fire of the fully integrated Starship, which consists of two major components: a massive first-stage booster called the “Super Heavy” and an upper stage known as “Starship.” In typical SpaceX fashion, both components of the craft are designed to be fully reusable.

The event is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

–Updated at 8:06 a.m.