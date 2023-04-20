trending:

Watch live: Julie Su confirmation hearing for Secretary of Labor

by Tom Pray - 04/20/23 10:02 AM ET
The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions on Thursday morning is set to hold a confirmation hearing for Julie Su to be the next Secretary of the Department of Labor.

Su faces a rocky road to her confirmation, as it is not just Republicans lawmakers that stand in her way. Some business groups have bought out ad campaigns to pressure lawmakers to reject her nomination.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

