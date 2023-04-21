trending:

Watch live: Yellen presides over Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting

by Tom Pray - 04/21/23 10:09 AM ET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday morning is slated to preside over a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC).

The FSOC is tasked with identifying and assessing emerging threats to financial stability in the U.S., as well as helping to improve collaboration between financial regulatory agencies.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Eastern.

