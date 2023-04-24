trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: White House press briefing

by Tom Pray - 04/24/23 12:00 PM ET
by Tom Pray - 04/24/23 12:00 PM ET
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
Greg Nash
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are slated to hold a press briefing on Monday.

The briefing comes as fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group escalates, causing concern for Americans living in the country.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Saturday night confirming that all operations were suspended at the U.S. Embassy in the city of Khartoum, noting the administration “safely evacuated all U.S. personnel and their dependents.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Antony Blinken biden administration Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Sudan sudan civil war United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing White House press briefing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Don Lemon out at CNN
  3. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  4. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  5. Fox stock sinks after Tucker Carlson departure
  6. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  7. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
  8. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  9. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  10. Tucker Carlson, Fox News ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways
  11. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  12. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  13. Tucker Carlson’s last segment before exit: ‘We’ll be back’
  14. Chris Christie: ‘I am the viable Trump alternative’
  15. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  16. McCarthy faces moment of truth in debt limit battle
  17. Club for Growth knocks Trump on Social Security plan
  18. Trump cheers Lemon’s CNN ouster
Load more

Video

See all Video