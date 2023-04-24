Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are slated to hold a press briefing on Monday.

The briefing comes as fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group escalates, causing concern for Americans living in the country.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Saturday night confirming that all operations were suspended at the U.S. Embassy in the city of Khartoum, noting the administration “safely evacuated all U.S. personnel and their dependents.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.

