Watch live: ATF Director Steven Dettelbach testifies before House Judiciary panel
The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on oversight of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
The hearing comes just after the committee advanced a resolution disapproving an ATF rule regulating pistol-stabilizing braces.
ATF Director Steve Dettelbach will testify.
The event is slated for 10 a.m.
The event is slated for 10 a.m.
