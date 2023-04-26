Watch live: Senate panel votes on advancing nomination of Julie Su to serve as Labor secretary

The Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee on Wednesday will hold a vote on President Biden’s Labor secretary nominee, Julie Su.

Su is expected to clear the committee, but it is unclear if she has the votes to clear the full Senate.

At a hearing last week, Su pitched herself as a consensus-builder focused on boosting apprenticeship programs and opportunities for small businesses.

The hearing is slated for 10 a.m.

