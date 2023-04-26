Watch live: House Republicans hold press briefing on debt ceiling proposal

House Republicans on Wednesday will hold a press briefing to give updates on debt ceiling negotiations.

House GOP leaders late Tuesday night said they were making changes to the bill, bowing to pressure from Midwestern Republicans upset over the elimination of biofuel tax credits, and conservatives who wanted to tie tougher work requirements to public assistance programs.

The last-minute changes were made just hours after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that he would not revise the bill despite opposition from Republicans piling up.

The briefing is slated for 10 a.m.

Watch live in the video above.