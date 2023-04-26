trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: House Republicans hold press briefing on debt ceiling proposal

by The Hill Staff - 04/26/23 9:46 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 04/26/23 9:46 AM ET

House Republicans on Wednesday will hold a press briefing to give updates on debt ceiling negotiations.

House GOP leaders late Tuesday night said they were making changes to the bill, bowing to pressure from Midwestern Republicans upset over the elimination of biofuel tax credits, and conservatives who wanted to tie tougher work requirements to public assistance programs.

The last-minute changes were made just hours after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that he would not revise the bill despite opposition from Republicans piling up.

The briefing is slated for 10 a.m.

Watch live in the video above.

Tags debt ceiling GOP House Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  2. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  3. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  4. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  5. House GOP inches closer to winning votes for debt ceiling package
  6. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  7. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  8. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  9. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  10. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  11. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  12. Fox’s Kilmeade presses GOP party chief on Trump skipping debates
  13. Mattel releases first ever Barbie with Down syndrome
  14. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  15. Cable TV ‘cord-cutters’ became the majority in 2022
  16. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  17. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  18. Watch live: Asa Hutchinson formally announces White House campaign
Load more

Video

See all Video