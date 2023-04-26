Watch live: House Democrats hold weekly press briefing
House Democrats on Wednesday will hold their weekly press conference, just hours after the GOP leadership made last-minute changes to their debt limit bill.
The event is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.
Watch live in the video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
Senate
Senate
House