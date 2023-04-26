trending:

Watch live: House Democrats hold weekly press briefing

by The Hill Staff - 04/26/23 9:50 AM ET
House Democrats on Wednesday will hold their weekly press conference, just hours after the GOP leadership made last-minute changes to their debt limit bill.

The event is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

Watch live in the video above.

