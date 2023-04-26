Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds hearing on Texas abortion pill ruling
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday is holding a hearing to discuss U.S. reproductive rights following a ruling in Texas against the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion medication mifepristone.
The pill can be used up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy.
The Supreme Court later paused the restrictions from taking effect amid a Biden administration appeal of the ruling.
The hearing is slated for 10 a.m.
Watch live in the video above.
