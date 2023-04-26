Watch live: Asa Hutchinson formally announces White House campaign

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) on Wednesday morning is set to formally announce his 2024 White House campaign.

Hutchinson announced his candidacy earlier this month but is set to hold an event in Bentonville, Ark., to formally announce the launch of his campaign.

The former governor said he plans to tackle opposing Trump “a step at a time” and is looking to build up his base of support in early-voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:25 a.m. ET.

