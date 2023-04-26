Watch live: House panel holds hearing on COVID and school closures

The House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic is slated to hold a hearing Wednesday afternoon on the consequences of school closures.

President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Randi Weingarten is slated to testify before the committee on her and the teachers union’s role in school closures.

Committee Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) has said the hearing will “delve into the role Ms. Weingarten and the AFT played in editing the CDC’s school reopening guidance and keeping schools closed longer than necessary.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

