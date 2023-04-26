trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: House panel holds hearing on COVID and school closures

by Tom Pray - 04/26/23 12:00 PM ET
by Tom Pray - 04/26/23 12:00 PM ET

The House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic is slated to hold a hearing Wednesday afternoon on the consequences of school closures.

President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Randi Weingarten is slated to testify before the committee on her and the teachers union’s role in school closures.

Committee Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) has said the hearing will “delve into the role Ms. Weingarten and the AFT played in editing the CDC’s school reopening guidance and keeping schools closed longer than necessary.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags American Federation of Teachers American Federation of Teachers American Federation of Teachers Brad Wenstrup Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 pandemic pandemic school closures Randi Weingarten Randi Weingarten Randi Weingarten school closures United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  2. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  3. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  4. House GOP inches closer to winning votes for debt ceiling package
  5. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  6. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  7. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  8. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  9. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  10. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  11. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  12. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  13. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  14. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  15. Fox’s Kilmeade presses GOP party chief on Trump skipping debates
  16. Flooding from melting snow closes most of Yosemite National Park
  17. ‘Reckless’: Biden veto threat looms over GOP debt ceiling bill, White House ...
  18. Former Fox News producer’s lawyer says Jan. 6 special counsel interested in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video