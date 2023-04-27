Watch live: Justice Department watchdog testifies at House Judiciary FISA hearing

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Thursday morning is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing focused on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

FISA has come under scrutiny from some in Congress, and the Fourth Amendment Caucus — formed by Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D) and Tom McClintock (R) — is arguing for reform as Congress weighs reauthorizing Section 702 of the act.

Section 702 allows for the warrantless surveillance of foreigners outside the United States, even as they communicate with U.S. citizens on domestic soil. Many fear it allows intelligence agencies to keep tabs on U.S. citizens without securing a warrant.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

