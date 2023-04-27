Watch live: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses Congress

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday morning is slated to address a joint meeting of Congress.

The address comes one day after Yoon and President Biden announced the Washington Declaration, an agreement between the U.S. and South Korea to strengthen nuclear deterrence efforts in response to escalatory behavior by North Korea.

The agreement lays out that the U.S. would take steps to increase its visible deterrence efforts, including through a U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea for the first time in decades.

Yoon’s speech is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

