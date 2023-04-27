trending:

Video

Watch live: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses Congress

by TheHill.com - 04/27/23 10:08 AM ET
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday morning is slated to address a joint meeting of Congress.

The address comes one day after Yoon and President Biden announced the Washington Declaration, an agreement between the U.S. and South Korea to strengthen nuclear deterrence efforts in response to escalatory behavior by North Korea.

The agreement lays out that the U.S. would take steps to increase its visible deterrence efforts, including through a U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea for the first time in decades.

Yoon’s speech is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden administration biden administration Joe Biden North Korea North Korea missile tests Nuclear weapons South Korea South Korea South Korea–United States relations United States Washington Agreement Washington D.C. Yoon Suk Yeol

