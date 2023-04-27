Watch live: Biden participates in Take Your Child to Work Day event
President Biden on Thursday afternoon is slated to participate in a Take Your Child to Work Day event from the White House.
The event has included a “kids briefing” from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, where she invited numerous children into the White House press briefing room.
The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
