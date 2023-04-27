trending:

Watch live: Biden participates in Take Your Child to Work Day event

by TheHill.com - 04/27/23 11:30 AM ET
President Biden on Thursday afternoon is slated to participate in a Take Your Child to Work Day event from the White House.

The event has included a “kids briefing” from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, where she invited numerous children into the White House press briefing room.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.

