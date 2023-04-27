Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House panel

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday afternoon is slated to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on President Biden’s budget request for the Federal Buerau of Investigation for fiscal year 2024.

The president has requested over $11 million for the FBI in 2024, which is a 6.1 percent increase from fiscal year 2023.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

