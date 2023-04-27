trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: FBI Director Wray testifies before House panel

by TheHill.com - 04/27/23 12:17 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 04/27/23 12:17 PM ET

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday afternoon is slated to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on President Biden’s budget request for the Federal Buerau of Investigation for fiscal year 2024.

The president has requested over $11 million for the FBI in 2024, which is a 6.1 percent increase from fiscal year 2023.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags biden 2024 budget biden budget Christopher Wray FBI FBI FBI fbi budget Joe Biden United States Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  6. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  7. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  8. Trump targets McCain’s funeral in book: ‘Like his wars, it never ended’
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  11. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  12. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  13. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  14. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  15. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  16. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  17. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  18. Air Force suspends leaders of alleged leaker’s unit
Load more

Video

See all Video