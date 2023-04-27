trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 04/27/23 1:24 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes a day after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Biden announced the Washington Declaration, an agreement between the U.S. and South Korea to strengthen nuclear deterrence efforts in response to escalatory behavior by North Korea.

The agreement lays out that the U.S. would take steps to increase its visible deterrence efforts, including through a U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea for the first time in decades.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

