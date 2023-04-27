Watch live: IRS commissioner Danny Werfel testifies before House panel

Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Danny Werfel is slated to testify this afternoon before the House Committee on Ways and Means.

The hearing will focus on accountability and transparency at the IRS. The hearing comes three weeks after the IRS unveiled its 2024 budget request, which asked for $14.1 billion to continue its services and operations, as well as improve some components of the agency.

As The Hill reported earlier this month, some voices in the tax world are worried about how much more power over taxpayers the new data and analytics systems requested in the budget could give the IRS.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.