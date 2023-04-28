trending:

Video

Watch live: Biden presents Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to Air Force

by TheHill.com - 04/28/23 12:00 PM ET
President Biden on Friday afternoon is slated to present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons.

The award is presented annually to the team that wins the college football series between the Army, Navy and Air Force academies. 

The Air Force earned the trophy with a 13-7 win over Army in the 2022 season.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Tags Air Force Falcons college football commander-in-chief trophy Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

