Watch live: Biden presents Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to Air Force

President Biden on Friday afternoon is slated to present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons.

The award is presented annually to the team that wins the college football series between the Army, Navy and Air Force academies.

The Air Force earned the trophy with a 13-7 win over Army in the 2022 season.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.