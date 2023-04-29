Watch live: 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner
The White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner on Saturday will be one for the books, with the pandemic mostly in the rearview mirror and a president willing to play ball with the press.
President Biden will once again attend this year’s dinner and give remarks. The event will be headlined by “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Video
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
Business
Health Care
Media