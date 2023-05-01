trending:

Watch live: Biden, Harris deliver remarks on National Small Business Week 

by TheHill.com - 05/01/23 1:00 PM ET
President Biden and Vice President Harris are slated to speak at the White House today about the White House’s plan for small businesses as National Small Business Week begins. 

Biden stated last week that small businesses account for more than 40 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in U.S., two-thirds of new jobs, and employ nearly half of all private sector workers.

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

