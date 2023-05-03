trending:

Watch live: Schumer, top Dems announce national security, China competition bill

by TheHill.com - 05/03/23 11:19 AM ET
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is slated to speak on Wednesday with other top Democrats about a new national security and China competition bill. 

Senate and House lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation in April that would boost cybersecurity collaboration between the U.S. and Taiwan to counter cyberattacks from China.

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

