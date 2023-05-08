trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on flight delays, cancellation protections

by TheHill.com - 05/08/23 12:11 PM ET
President Biden on Monday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks on airline delays and flight cancellation protections.

Biden is pushing for more protections for customers dealing with widespread flight delays and cancellations, after travel mishaps over the holidays last year wreaked havoc on airline customers.

The White House and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are expected to announce a rulemaking process that will examine the possibility of slapping a number of requirements on airlines in the event of controllable airline cancellation and delays, according to a White House official.

Among the possible requirements would be compensation in addition to refunds and other amenities to consumers, such as food or meal vouchers, overnight accommodations, transportation to a hotel and timely customer service.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

