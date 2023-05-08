Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing comes as President Biden is set to meet Tuesday with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on raising the debt ceiling.

There are few signs of the two sides reaching a deal any time soon. The meeting will be a gauge of the odds of that happening in the few weeks left before a debt default deadline that could arrive as soon as June 1, threatening to upend a shaky economy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

