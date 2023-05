by TheHill.com - 05/16/23 9:53 AM ET

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is slated to appear on Tuesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, for a hearing titled “Overdue Oversight of the Capital City: Part II.”



The hearing, according to Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), will focus on crime and safety in D.C. and the management of the city. Congressional Republicans have been critical of crime in the capital city.



In addition to Bowser, witnesses will include Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, City Administrator Kevin Donahue and Matthew Graves, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.



The hearing comes as Congress has been flexing its muscles against the city. Earlier this year, lawmakers successfully blocked D.C.’s revised criminal code from taking effect when the House and Senate passed and Biden signed a resolution that disapproved of the city’s crime bill.



The D.C. City Council passed the crime bill unanimously in January, but Bowser vetoed it. The council, however, overrode the veto.



And last month, the House passed a resolution to block D.C.’s police accountability bill from taking effect. The White House, however, has said Biden would veto the measure if it landed on his desk.



Today’s hearing will mark the second event the Oversight Committee has held that focused on D.C. In March, the panel held a hearing titled “Overdue Oversight of the Capital City: Part I.” Bowser, however, did not appear at that event.



The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

