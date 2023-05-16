Watch live: OpenAI CEO testifies before Senate panel

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will make his public debut in Congress on Tuesday, testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee at a hearing on AI oversight.

The testimony comes as lawmakers seek to better understand the range of risks posed by generative AI and possible ways to mitigate them, as The Hill previously reported.

“AI is one of the most important issues of our times, with enormous potential both positive and negative, and it is crucial that we get it right,” Gary Marcus, professor emeritus at New York University, said in an email.

Marcus will testify on the panel with Altman and Christina Montgomery, vice president and chief privacy and trust officer at IBM.

Marcus said he will discuss the urgency of the situation and “the tremendous need for having independent scientists at the table” in order to “distinguish between hype and reality and to identify and mitigate a broad arrays of newly-developing risks.”

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.