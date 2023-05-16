Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Jewish American Heritage month
Biden is expected to highlight his administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism in the wake of mass shootings in Jewish communities during his time as president.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
