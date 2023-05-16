trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Jewish American Heritage month

by TheHill.com - 05/16/23 4:05 PM ET
President Biden along with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday afternoon are slated to deliver remarks at a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month.

Biden is expected to highlight his administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism in the wake of mass shootings in Jewish communities during his time as president.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

