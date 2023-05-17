Listen live: Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals hears abortion pill case
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday is set to hear the Biden administration’s efforts to overturn a Texas judge’s decision that banned the abortion pill mifepristone.
Oral argument is slated to begin at 2 p.m. EDT in a New Orleans courtroom before a panel of three judges with hostile views on abortion. A decision won’t be expected for weeks or months.
The appeals case marks the highest-stakes legal battle on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.
Listen to the live arguments above.
