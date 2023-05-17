trending:

Listen live: Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals hears abortion pill case

by TheHill.com - 05/17/23 1:00 PM ET
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday is set to hear the Biden administration’s efforts to overturn a Texas judge’s decision that banned the abortion pill mifepristone.

Oral argument is slated to begin at 2 p.m. EDT in a New Orleans courtroom before a panel of three judges with hostile views on abortion. A decision won’t be expected for weeks or months. 

The appeals case marks the highest-stakes legal battle on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

Listen to the live arguments above.

Tags 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals abortion pill abortion pill Joe Biden mifepristone Mifepristone New Orleans Texas abortion pill ruling

