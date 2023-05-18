trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Video

Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ‘weaponization’ committee

by TheHill.com - 05/18/23 8:46 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 05/18/23 8:46 AM ET

FBI whistleblowers are slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning on the ‘weaponization’ of the federal government.

House Republicans say the long-awaited report released Monday from Special Counsel John Durham bolsters their arguments that federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been “weaponized” against political enemies — a theme that has been a major defining belief of their new majority.

The report found that federal authorities did not have sufficient information to open their “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Donald Trump Durham report FBI FBI House Judiciary Committee John Durham John Durham United States Washington D.C. weaponization of government weaponization select subcommittee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Video News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Greene to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  3. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  4. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  5. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  8. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  9. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  10. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  11. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  12. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  13. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  14. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  15. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  16. Supreme Court punts ruling on breadth of big tech’s liability shield in ...
  17. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
  18. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
Load more

Video

See all Video