Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ‘weaponization’ committee

FBI whistleblowers are slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning on the ‘weaponization’ of the federal government.

House Republicans say the long-awaited report released Monday from Special Counsel John Durham bolsters their arguments that federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been “weaponized” against political enemies — a theme that has been a major defining belief of their new majority.

The report found that federal authorities did not have sufficient information to open their “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

