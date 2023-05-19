Watch live: Powell to discuss economy, inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday morning is slated to deliver remarks on the economy and inflation at the Thomas Laubach Research Conference.

Consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent last month for a 4.9 percent annual rate, the lowest level for inflation since April 2021. Inflation has been consistently falling as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to get prices under control.

However, a Gallup poll released Thursday showed 61 percent of respondents said recent price increases have caused severe or moderate financial hardship, 6 points higher than the level in November. That includes 15 percent who said the hardship is severe.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.