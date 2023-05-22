Watch live: Tim Scott launches presidential campaign

trending:

by TheHill.com - 05/22/23 10:27 AM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Monday morning is slated to formally launch his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

He filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, making him the latest Republican to enter a growing field that has so far been dominated by former President Trump.

Scott, who won reelection in November, is vying for the Republican presidential nomination against Trump, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, with others, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), expected to jump into the race soon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 gop primary 2024 presidential campaign 2024 presidential election Asa Hutchinson Ron DeSantis South Carolina Tim Scott Tim Scott Tim Scott United States Vivek Ramaswamy

