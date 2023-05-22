Watch live: Sen. Carper announces his political future
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday morning is slated to announce his plans for his political future.
Sen. Carper was first elected to the Senate in 2000 after previously serving as Delaware’s only representative in the House. He has also served as Delaware’s Governor and Treasurer.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
