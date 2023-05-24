trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on one year anniversary of Uvalde shooting

by TheHill.com - 05/24/23 1:31 PM ET
President Biden on Wednesday afternoon will mark the one year anniversary of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The president will deliver remarks from the White House honoring the victims of the shooting, a White House official said. He is expected to once again call for congressional action to address gun violence.

Roughly one month after the Uvalde shooting, which was days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m ET.

Watch the live video above.

