Watch live: Defense Secretary Austin delivers commencement speech at Naval Academy

by TheHill.com - 05/26/23 10:17 AM ET
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at the Muskö Naval Base, in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday morning is slated to deliver the commencement address at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.

Austin will be making the speech in front of the 2023 graduating class of the Naval Academy.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

