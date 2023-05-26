Watch live: Defense Secretary Austin delivers commencement speech at Naval Academy
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday morning is slated to deliver the commencement address at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD.
Austin will be making the speech in front of the 2023 graduating class of the Naval Academy.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
