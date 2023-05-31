Watch live: NASA holds research group meeting on UFOs
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday morning is slated to hold a research group meeting on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).
The group, consisted of 16 community experts, held a nine month long study to examine UAPs from a scientific viewpoint.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Video News
Health Care
Video
Video
Video
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
House
House
Administration