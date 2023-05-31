trending:

Watch live: NASA holds research group meeting on UFOs

by TheHill.com - 05/31/23 10:28 AM ET
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday morning is slated to hold a research group meeting on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The group, consisted of 16 community experts, held a nine month long study to examine UAPs from a scientific viewpoint.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

