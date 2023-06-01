trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers commencement address at Air Force Academy

by TheHill.com - 06/01/23 10:56 AM ET
President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver the commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Biden will give the address to a graduating class of 919 cadets at Falcon Stadium, and the event will be capped off by an Air Force Thunderbirds flyover.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

