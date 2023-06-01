Watch live: Biden delivers commencement address at Air Force Academy
President Biden on Thursday morning is slated to deliver the commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Biden will give the address to a graduating class of 919 cadets at Falcon Stadium, and the event will be capped off by an Air Force Thunderbirds flyover.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
